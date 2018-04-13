Laois best suited to Ireland's Ancient East but not Hidden Heartlands says Failte Ireland

Fáilte Ireland believes that Laois is best suited to the Ireland's Ancient East tourism plan and it would undo what has been achieved to date to be included in the latest Ireland's Hidden Heartlands plan for the midlands.

A spokesperson for Fáilte Ireland has responded to questions from the Leinster Express on why Laois was not included in the latest €2 million tourism plan for the midlands.

"Fáilte Ireland believes that County Laois – with its historic and cultural assets - is best suited to benefit from Ireland’s Ancient East which is a better fit for the county than the recently announced Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand.

"Over the last number of years, Fáilte Ireland has worked closely with local stakeholders to position them within Ireland’s Ancient East and it would make no sense – given the county’s offering and all the work carried out – to undo what has been achieved to date," the spokesperson said.

Parts of Offaly and Westmeath will now be promoted as part of both Ireland's Ancient East and Ireland's Hidden Heartlands.

Laois better off with Ireland's Ancient East 'developed brand' says Laois Tourism Chair.

To date 20 Laois County Boundary Signs have been installed and Ireland’s Ancient East Strategic Orientation signs have been installed at Emo Court, Rock of Dunamase, Timahoe Round Tower, Heywood Gardens and Abbeyleix Heritage Centre.

Failte Ireland says it has also invested in the Laois Heritage Trail app and last year provided tailored fact finding trips for 20 international buyers and overseas media to sample the attractions of the county directly and to assist the promotion of Laois overseas.

Seven workshops on tourism were held in Laois throughout 2017.

"Fáilte Ireland will continue to work with local businesses to bring the growth, revenue and employment to Laois which we believe that Ireland’s Ancient east is best suited to deliver," the spokesperson added.

Invisible Laois left out of new Failte Ireland midlands tourism plan Ireland's Hidden Heartlands.