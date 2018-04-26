Cemetery wall in Laois could fall in on headstones says councillor

The cemetery wall in Timahoe is in a 'bad, bad state' and in need of a safety audit according to a Laois County Councillor.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy has said that the perimeter wall at Timahoe cemetery is in need of a safety audit and it could cost a lot of money if it falls in..

“The old stone wall is definitely going to fall in towards the cemetery if it is not looked after.

“It will end up causing thousands in damages to headstones if it is left,” he said.

Cllr McEvoy tabled a notice of motion at the recent Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District meeting asking that an audit be carried out .

Cllr Padraig Fleming added that he hoped this work would be prioritised.

In response to Cllr Mcevoy, Orla Barrett in the Environment Department of Laois County Council said that the local authority is currently preparing a comprehensive report on all its cemeteries.

She added that an important part of this will be a schedule of required works at each cemetery to not only ensure health and safety but also timely development of each cemetery to meet the needs of local Laois communities.

Works to have the perimeter wall at Timahoe cemetery have been investigated as part of this report and will be included in the prioritised works schedule to be presented to the members of completion of the report.

It is anticipated the report will be completed in July or August of 2018.

Former Portlaoise priest appointed as Church of Ireland curate in Limerick City Parish.