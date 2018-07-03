Heatwave sparks Red alert fire warning to be extended in Ireland

Laois fire service has had a number of close calls during the heatwave and will stay on high alert as a Condition Red danger warning for forest fires has been extended.

The Red warning has been issued for the second time in a week by the Department of Agriculture in advance of further high temperatures this week.

The original warning, issued last Tuesday, replaced an Orange high fire risk warning that had been in effect since the previous Thursday.

Temperatures are due to range between 20 - 28 degrees during the week and conditions are forecast to remain warm and heavy throughout.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture explained the extreme fire risk for the country.

“Arising from current prolonged high pressure weather patterns, high temperatures and effective drought conditions, an extreme fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels exist.

“This risk is further compounded by higher ignitions risks associated with increased human activity on high fire risk land types associated with current weather.”

The public have been advised again this week to avoid barbeques and avoid lighting fires around forests or open land.

Under extreme Fire Risk Conditions any ignition source in hazardous fuels may give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfire development and spread, particularly in dead grasses, and in shrub fuels like gorse and heather which are present across Laois.

The issue of Condition Red Extreme fire risk warnings is a comparatively rare event and implies that recipients should take immediate action to protect resources and property.

Forest owners / managers, other land managers, landowners and local authorities should implement fire patrols to exclude all fire activity from the landscape and enforce relevant fire protection legislation for the duration of the notice.

Rural residents should also implement a high degree of vigilance, and check on elderly or other vulnerable neighbours and assist with preparation and reassurance, and evacuation if this is deemed necessary by the Local Authorities.

Laois fire and rescue service issued its own appeal to smokers after a fire on the M7 in Borris in Ossory last Friday caused havoc on the busy motorway.

“Smokers please refrain from throwing ash and the cigarette butts out of cars - with the dry weather vegetation is in a highly combustible state and all it takes is a spark to ignite.

“Please think before you flick that cigarette.”

"The Red warning for fire conditions has been extended to next Friday - the heat has dropped a bit but wind speeds have increased and conditions remain very dangerous.

"We’d ask people to continue with their vigilance, preventing fires in open areas and reporting any fires to 999/112."