Admirable work by Stradbally in Tidy Towns report

Stradbally Tidy Towns volunteers had another successful outcome in this year’s competition and managed to increase their score by four points since last year from 299 to 303.

They earned additional points this year for advancing their work in streetscapes, sustainability, litter control and housing areas after a huge effort from all volunteers.

The Tidy Towns judges praised the ‘impressive’ main street and small town streetscape that Stradbally is so well known for.

They said it was heartening to see that the work with all of the different local groups helps keep the idea of community focus instead of individual focus alive, working on the community ethos to make Stradbally a great place to live.

Judges noted that Stradbally is not alone in having derelict buildings in the town but praised the upkeep of the market square and said it is a credit to all involved. The look of the convent building was improved by painting the boards black to take the derelict look off the site while it is awaiting its new owner.

It was also noted that the volunteers go to the effort of separating the rubbish they collect on litter pick ups. This helped towards the extra point in the sustainability category.

They said the €3,000 upkeep cost for flower beds and welcome signs in the town was ‘excessive’. It was suggested that this work could be done by volunteers for the money to go into schemes and improvements.

There was great praise for the lack of litter in the town and for the roses that looked fantastic and well kept at Laois Arthouse and Library.

Concluding the 2018 Tidy Towns report for Stradbally the judge stated:

“Stradbally is continuing to provide a home for some of Ireland’s premier festivals, Electric Picnic and the Steam Rally.

“This puts your village in the spotlight. Thanks to the work of your committee your village shines in that spotlight. We wish you well with your continued improvements.”

