Borris-in-Ossory's future boosted by surprise help

Thanks were extended at the launch of the Borris-in-Ossory Community plan to a Roscrea man and the town's Parish Priest for welcome surprise supports.

Nicky Bergin (pictured left with wife Bernie) has agreed a 10-year lease with the community for the use of the old Convent of Mercy and secondary school.

The school and convent building has not been in use since 1991 when the last Sisters moved out after the school closed.

Almost by chance, Mr Bergin purchased theconvent building and lands at an auction during the downturn.

After being approached by the Community Association and, in conjuction with Laois County Council, he agreed to allow the property to be used for benefit of the people of Borris.

“It is time for this old building to put on a new uniform and transform itself and be ready to serve the community in a distinctive and unique way. I am happy to work with the community and support the developments,” he said.

Borris Mens Sheds are now working every day on its renovation.

Cllr John King Cathaoirleach also thanked Fr Jackie Robinson, PP who agreed to facilitate the building of a playground on a site in Ossory Court.

Speaking at the launch Fr Jackie Robinson thanked all involved in the project and said a lot of work has gone in. He had a surprise annoucement.

“I will be giving, for the next three years, €1,000 each year towards the project for the convent redevelopment,” he said.