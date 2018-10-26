Borris-in-Ossory pushing an ‘open door’ for vital grant help

Funding and support will be available to Borris-in-Ossory to realise ideas proposed in the development plan for the town, the launch of the plan for the town was told last week.

Laois Partnership funded the drawing up of the plan. It also funds projects. Mark Clancy, Project Officer urged the community to make a pitch for financial support.

He said money has been ringfenced for Borris-in-Ossory.

“The funding landscape has never looked better. But community development is about a lot more than getting grants. Putting your structures in place is very important and you've done that. Bearing this in mind there is funding out there for your projects. The Leader is open for business. We are going to be knocking on your door looking to support projects. If you are coming to us you are pushing an open door,” he said.

He said there were plenty of other funding sources for grants and having a plan helps.

However, he said the plan was just a first step and the community would have to be in a position to have projects 'shovel ready' to get the money on offer.

“Don't let your plan gather dust on the shelf,” he said.

Laois County Council's Chief Executive John Mulholland also attended.

“There is great opportunity for Borris-in-Ossory to reinvent itself rather than coming from a top down,” he said.

He said the community wants to move forward.

“There is real palpable energy in the community to do something for themselves,” he said.

His view that the council should support plans in an unbureacratic way.

He said the town had the added advantage of being well known due to the amount of traffic that went to the town before the bypass.

He said the council would work with the community on plans for the courthouse.

“What I would say to people is do not be shy about coming forward with ideas,” he said.

He urged the community t0 approach

“We will be available to discuss any aspects of your project in the period ahead.