Borris-in-Ossory on the regeneration road

The launch of a five-year plan for Borris-in-Ossory marks the start of a new chapter for a village which was hit by the double whammy of a motorway bypass and the recession.

After more than a year of consultation and preparation, the Borris-in-Ossory Community Association gathered with locals in Rosie O'Grady's last Saturday, October 20 to launch the 2018-22 roadmap.

The plan was prepared by consultant Adam McAdam in consultation with the Association, following a door-to-door survey of every home in the south Laois community.

The plan contains five key aims: a new playground, public park and walk, Mens Shed and community building.

Big steps have already been taken on the development of the community building at the old Mercy Convent.

It will be developed as a facility for the community over the next 12 months. A ten-year lease is in place.

A total of €40,000 has been secured under the Town & Village scheme 2018 to fund a 3.4km walking trail and a community park. A route has already been earmarked. A site has also been chosen and a community play area will be developed.

Mr David Fitzpatrick, Chairman, thanked everybody who has worked on the plan.

“There were a lot of late nights and work gone into it but it brings Borris-in-Ossory into the future. So, we would like the help of the community to back us,” he said.

He praised the “fantastic” team for having a great work ethic that ensured the plan was completed.

Mr Fitzpatrick highlighted the work that has already been carried out by the Mens Shed members at the new community hub.

Treasurer Canice Sheeran said the plan is based on the views of the community and what they wanted. He believed giving people their say means the new plan differs from four previous external documents that were never implemented.

“The new plan will be acted upon. We need everyone's support. We can't do this on our own,” he said.

Miriam Wiltshire praised Mr Sheeran on insisting on carrying out the community survey to back up the plan.

Cllr John King, Laois County Council Cathaoirleach, congratulated the committee.

“It takes great courage,” he said.