Ballyroan road fixed at start of year needs repairs

A road in Ballyroan fixed by the council at the start of the year already needs more repairs.

Cllr Mary Sweeney proposed a motion calling on the council to repair the road at Ballyruin, Ballyroan.

Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, informed her that road repairs were carried out in Ballyruin Lane in early 2018. He said the council will investigate this road again and carry out any necessary repairs.

Cllr Sweeney said it was a bit sudden for the problem to come back up, but the entrance to the area was broken up. She said there were building works in the area and heavy machinery which may have added to the problem.

“It just needs to be upgraded again,” she said.