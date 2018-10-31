Council trying to take in charge estate in Abbeyleix

Cllr Dwane Stanley has slammed the developers of an Abbeyleix estate as having left “a trail of destruction behind them.”

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, she asked for an update on the completion of works and the taking in charge of Steeple View in Abbeyleix.

She was informed that the council is trying to make contact with the developers in question to progress the taking in charge of this estate.

Cllr Dwane Stanley said that no lights were ever put up as there were problems with the developer and the residents are at the end of their tether.

She said the developers are still very much in action and the council should know where the developers are.

“They can’t leave a trail of destruction behind them,” she said. “We’re left with an estate with not even a light on, it’s not good enough.”

Cllr John Joe Fennelly said it was absolutely crazy, as this was a lovely little area but the developer just walked away and is still in business.

“It has to be solved, there are holes in the ground two feet deep, it shouldn’t be allowed to happen in this day and age,” he said.