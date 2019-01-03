Clear way work from Clonaslee to Brittas Lake promised

A well-trodden route from Clonaslee to Brittas Lake is to be cleared to allow walkers clear access.

Stan Cullen, the area engineer, confirmed to Cllr Seamus McDonald the work would be carried out as would trees be removed from the River Clodiagh as necessary.

Cllr McDonald said the route to the lake was popular with walkers. He added that it was important that the trees cleared out of the river.