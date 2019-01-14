Another lucky Laois person could spin the big wheel on RTÉ's Winning Streak

Another lucky Laois person has been picked out of the drum to possibly spin the big wheel on Winning Streak on RTE next weekend.

The name of Jackie Doheny from Fr O'Connor Crescent in Mountrath was first to be pulled out of the draw drum on Saturday night's programme by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

Each lucky Winning Streak player is guaranteed to win thousands of euro on the programme and could even get the chance to spin the Grand Prize Wheel where the jackpot is €500,000.

Jackie Doheny from Mountrath is the third lucky Laois person to go on the show in as many months.

In November, Jimmy O’Neill, from Mountmellick took home €33,000 on behalf of his brother Michael. A few weeks previous, Anthony Knowles from Ballyroan spun the wheel and won an amazing €57,000 in total.

Laois mother will go on pilgrimage with Winning Streak winnings.

WATCH: Laois father spins the big wheel on RTE's Winning Streak.

Jimmy the plumber wins big on RTE Winning Streak TV game show.