People First Credit Union wants to help the community

Community groups in Portlaoise, Athy, Abbeyleix, Stradbally and surrounding areas are being offered the chance to get financial support for their projects.

The People First Community Fund was set up to support local groups, organisations, clubs and charities within the areas of Portlaoise, Athy, Abbeyleix, Stradbally.

Sean Dunne is the CEO.

“In 2018 People First funded over 50 local groups who availed of the fund for social, cultural, educational and charitable purposes. In 2019 we want to widen our support within our community and increase the number of organisations we help. In particular, we want to promote the fund to organisations and local charities that may be unaware that it is available,” he said.

The Marketing & Promotion Committee reviews and administers the Community funding.

People First Credit Union will accept funding applications throughout the year but the closing date for receipt of January applications January 21.

To receive an application form please email belinda@peoplefirstcu.ie