Public meeting called to discuss traffic issues in Stradbally

Car and truck traffic in the Church Avenue area of Stradbally and other parts of the town is set to be the focus of an upcoming meeting in the town.

The Stradbally Community Development Association (SCDA) will facilitate the traffic management meeting which they say will discuss issues in advance of the development due to commence off of Church Avenue.

The association says it will also afford an opportunity to assess the general traffic situation in Stradbally.

Councillors Tom Mulhall and Paschal McEvoy will be in attendance. Community Planning Consultant Sean Crowley, who is undertaking a feasibility study in the area, will also be present.

All are welcome to the meeting in St Colman's National School on Tuesday, February 12 at 7.30pm.