Farm family wins first Laois County Council environmental farming award

A family from Kilbricken near Mountrath are the inaugural winners of a Laois County Council award for environmental farming.

Pat and Ronan Kavanagh are the recipients or the Laois County Council Cathaoirleach's Award for Good Environmental Practice on the Farm.

Family members were present to see Pat and Ronan being presented with their award by sitting Cathaoirleach Cllr John King before a meeting of Laois County Council on Monday.

There have been seven generations of Kavanaghs, who are beef farmers, on the land.

"I am thrilled to win, its a very enjoyable vocation," said Pat.

The award is an initiative of Cllr King.

“When I became chairman last June I decided to create an award for good environmental practice. We had a lot of entries, from dairy, tillage, grass, beef. I'm a farmer myself, I know the great work they do. This is a very proud day for the two winners,” said Cllr King.

The runner up was Joe Hyland from Aghaboe.

Teagasc and Laois IFA were present at the presentation.

Pictured below Joe Hyland, Aghaboe is presented with his award for runner up by the Cathaoirleach Cllr John King at County Hall, Portlaoise with Mikey Hyland on right. Picture: Alf Harvey.