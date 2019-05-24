Laois water plant €175K upgrade includes storm flooding prevention

A Laois wastewater treatment plant is in for a €175,000 upgrade to ensure wastewater from Laois homes, schools and workplaces is treated to the EU and national standards.

The upgrade at Castletown wastewater treatment plant aims to reduce the risk of stormwater flooding, prolong the life of the plant, improve the performance of the process and upgrade the existing plant.

The work will include constructing a 60.5 m3 stormwater holding tank at the plant and installing a 36m³ sludge holding tank to provide for sufficient storage on site.

The work will be carried out in the coming months and is expected to last until 2021. Irish Water has said the majority of work will be carried out within the plant.

Peter Flood is the Regional Project Lead.

“Works will begin in the coming months, once the final statutory approvals are in place, and are expected to be completed by 2021. As the majority of the works will be carried out within the plant, Irish Water will be able to minimise disruption to residents and businesses in the surrounding area.

“The investment Irish Water is making in upgrading our wastewater plants around the country will improve the environment for all of us. However, it is really important that everyone thinks about the possible impact of what they flush. Items like wet wipes and cotton wool can prevent the network from working efficiently, as well as damaging the plumbing in our homes. Placing a bin in the bathroom and disposing of sanitary items safely will help to prevent pollution of our beaches and riverways," he said.

Irish Water is working in partnership with Laois County Council.

