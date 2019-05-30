People First Credit Union CEO embarks on African mission

People First Credit Union would like to wish their CEO, Seán Dunne the best of luck as he embarks on a five day visit to Sierra Leone with the ILCU Foundation.

Seán, along with another four CEOs, will be visiting credit unions across the Sierra Leone region to provide training and mentoring to their staff.

Seán and his colleagues will share their credit union knowledge and skills to help their peers in Sierra Leone - embodying the credit union principle of Cooperation among Cooperatives.

Seán says this visit is opportunity to see at first-hand the credit union movement in Sierra Leone.

“The trip to Sierra Leone presents an opportunity of a life time to witness and assist a credit union movement in its infancy. It gives me an opportunity to give something back to the credit union movement, 50 years after the founding of People First Credit Union.

“ I am delighted to have been chosen to go and I look forward to what I believe will be a very rewarding experience,” he said.

Meanwhile, People First invites members to a celebration of its 50th Anniversary on Thursday, June 6 from 12 noon to 3pm at the head office in Portlaoise.

Lots of family entertainment promised.