Laois soldier remembered at his final resting place

In 1969 Trooper Michael Kennedy from Gracefield, died while serving with the United Nations.

Michael was on his first tour of duty with the UN on the island of Cyprus when he died on the 1st July 1969 in a swimming accident in the Mediterranean.

He attended St Patrick's Boys NS and did an apprenticeship with Alo Donegan. He joined the army in 1966.

The trooper was assigned to the 1st Armoured Car Squadron at Plunkett Barracks. A keen sportsman, he played football for Gracefield GAA Club, boxed in the All Army Championships and won a bronze medal in 1968.

On Sunday July 7 Michael was remembered on his 50th anniversary at St Michael’s Church Portarlington, as were all who died serving on Peace missions.

Michael was son of the late Har and Ellen Kennedy Gracefield.

Celebrants at the Mass were Fr Dooley and Fr Fergus O’Connor. Welcome address by Charlie Mott M/C. Reader was Michael Thompson, Post 27 Portlaoise.

The flag party for the Consecration were Jimmy Shields, Jimmy Hutchinson and Paddy Phelan. Piper- Anthony Byrne. Bugler & drummer from the Defence Forces.

Attending on the day were members of the Kennedy family, relatives & friends, as well as Lt Col Eugene Cooke-Officer in charge Combat Support College Plunkett Barracks Curragh, Comdt John Tynan Officer in charge of the 1st Armoured Car

Squadron, Irish United Nations Veterans, Organisation National Ex Service personnel, Glengarry Club, 2nd Cavalry Association & Cavalry Club.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in St Michael’s Cemetery, with M/C Charlie Mott, National Secretary Irish United Nations Veterans Association.

Wreaths were laid by Patricia & Ann (sisters of Michael), Paddy Canning Post 27 Portlaoise (IUNVA), Michael Coyle, 2nd Cavalry Association, Thomas Doyle-Glengarry Club & Thomas McCarthy, Post 25 Fermoy (IUNVA).

“A Soldiers Poem” was recited by Dennis Farrell, Post 27 Portlaoise (IUNVA). A framed copy was then presented to the Kennedy Family by Dennis on behalf of Post 27.

A minute’s silence was held followed by Piper's lament by Piper Anto Byrne.

The last post reveille by Bugler & Drummer from the Defence Forces.

The National Anthem by Piper Anto Byrne.

The service concluded with the M/C thanking all for their attendance & showing their respect to Michael. He thanked all who travelled from Cork to Donegal and many other places.

Charlie Mott said it was important not to forget our fallen comrades who lost their lives in the cause of Peace. They shall not be forgotten.

Refreshments were provided by IUNVA in the Portarlington Community Centre.

Post 27 recently presented the surviving family with framed medals honouring the soldier's service.

