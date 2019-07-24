Attention buskers! Buzzing Laois market is looking for lively musicians

Attention all Laois buskers! Portlaoise summer festival market is booming lately and continues every Friday in town until September 20.

Portlaoise Summer Festival is looking for talented busker/s interested in playing the Market from 10 am - 2 pm to create a lively atmosphere for shoppers and in the town in general.

The market will take place every Friday until Friday the September and Laois County Council has said it would like to showcase different musicians and buskers each week where possible.

If this sounds like you contact the Business Support Unit at Laois County Council using the information below.

