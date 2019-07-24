'Jumpers for Goalposts' men's mental health campaign coming to Laois

A new community initiative that started in Dublin and is spreading across the country to help promote positive mental health for men is coming to Laois.

‘Jumpers for goalposts’ is a novel idea that brings things back to simpler times and gets the adrenaline pumping with some fitness activity in a fun atmosphere.

The idea involves any men in the community gathering together, throwing down jumpers for goalposts and having a game of soccer. It aims to break down barriers in communities, help people get to know each other and promote physical activity.

Dublin native Mark Blake runs fitness boot camps in Mountmellick and has decided to bring the idea to the community here in Laois.

“I wanted to help spread it across the country. It is about promoting positive mental health and it is for any boys or men aged 15 upwards. Just throw the jumpers down and spend the day together. I’m bringing this event to Conor Davis Park in Mountmellick on August 25 from 12 pm.

“The whole concept is brilliant, it promotes positive mental health in communities, everyone comes up and it breaks barriers in communities,” he said.

The jumpers for goalposts campaign has taken off in communities across the country and the organiser will feature on Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ radio show on Thursday morning.

