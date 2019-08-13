Cistercian College students congratulated on their Leaving Cert results

Students and parents of the Leaving Cert class of 2019 arrived at Cistercian College from early morning to collect their results.

The Principal and Deputy Principal of the College were there to meet the students and their parents and congratulate them on their achievements.

Among them was Lucas Culliton from Portarlington who hopes to study Commerce and Accounting in NUIG. He was the captain of the Senior First Rugby Team and also a member of the relay team that won silver. He has spent his summer training with the Connacht Academy.

The College prides itself on providing a holistic curriculum of academic, co-curricular and sport and this enables the students in its care to develop fully.

College Principal, Gerard Grealish, said that this class participated fully in all aspects of the full College curriculum; only weeks before they sat their exams several members of the class participated in the annual college concert held in the concert hall in the University of Limerick.

Furthermore two students were members of the German Debating team that won the All Ireland in May and four students won a silver medal in the All Ireland National School Athletics final in the 4x100m relay on the Saturday before the exams commenced.