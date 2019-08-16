Arthritis sufferers to get help through Arthritis Ireland course in Laois town

A six-week self-management course to help people living with arthritis is set to commence in Mountmellick.

Arthritis Ireland says the Living Well with Arthritis course gives people with arthritis the tools and techniques to help them better manage their condition.

The course is suitable for people with any form of arthritis, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, or related conditions like fibromyalgia or lupus.

Arthritis Ireland says previous participants have reported that it helped decrease their pain, reduced their reliance on health professionals and medication, and improved their overall sense of well-being.

The support organisation says participants learn about pain and fatigue management; healthy lifestyle and the importance of healthy eating; dealing with negative emotions: exercise techniques for weak and damaged joints.

Bronwen Maher is Services Manager, Arthritis Ireland.

“This programme was developed by Stanford University and has been proven to be an essential part of effective arthritis treatment. After completing the course, people are able to do things that they couldn’t before, they experience improvements in their mobility, mood and in their quality of life,” she said.

Developed by Stanford University, some 6,500 people have successfully completed the Living Well with Arthritis course since it was introduced here in 2006 by Arthritis Ireland.

Places are limited on the course which gets underway on Wednesday, August 28.

The award-winning course will be held in Mountmellick Youth and Community Family Resource Centre and costs €35 for the six weeks. A discounted rate is available for medical cardholders. Classes run on Wednesdays from 6.00pm-8.30pm.

To book, visit the Arthritis Ireland website www.arthritisireland.ie phone 01 647 0206 or email training@arthritisireland.ie.