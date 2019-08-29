Springboard scheme for Laois Tidy Towns teams launched

A new process is underway which could be a Tidy Towns springboard for communities around Laois.

Laois Partnership has secured funding to deliver a tailored programme of training and supports for Tidy Towns groups in Laois. It says the programme will be delivered this winter during the tidy towns “off season” when members are planning for the 2020 competition.

Initially, there will be three information events covering best practice in the adjudication process and the design of environmental projects. Following this there will be site visits to each of the participating groups to discuss projects specific to their area.

Finally, each group will attend a clinic to assist with their 2020 tidy towns application. Participating groups will also receive a comprehensive five-year plan and also a tailored Tidy Towns map. Full details will be announced at an introductory meeting in Portlaoise on Tuesday, September 3.

Laois Partnership Chairman, Peter O’Neill invited groups in Laois to attend.

“I would encourage groups to apply to be part of this project. For a nominal payment, each participating group will receive excellent professional assistance with preparing their 5-year plan,” he said.

The introductory meeting takes place at 8pm in the LOETB Centre of Excellence (Laois GAA) at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Tuesday, September 3.

Info at laoispartnership.ie/tidy-towns/ or contact Mark Clancy at Laois Partnership on 057 8661900.

The initiative will be heavily subsidised with participating tidy towns groups required to make a nominal payment to secure a place on the programme.