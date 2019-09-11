Special visitor arrives for two-day tour of Laois town

A special guest arrived in the Laois town of Abbeyleix this morning and is set to spend the next two days touring the hotspots of the town.

The famous Liam McCarthy Cup arrived up from 2019 All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship winners Tipperary in style on Wednesday morning to a warm welcome from the local CE Scheme workers.

The cup has been brought to Laois thanks to the generosity of Noel Byrne and the people of Tipperary.

On Thursday, the pupils in Scoil Mhuire, Abbeyleix will have the unique opportunity to see the cup at 2 pm and Liam will stay on tour to Abbeyleix GAA/St Lazarians Camogie hurling and camogie training at 6.30pm where it is hoped to have club, county and other special guests in attendance.

Make sure to bring your cameras for this special sporting experience.

The Liam McCarthy Cup is a trophy awarded annually by the GAA to the team that wins the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, the main competition in the sport of hurling.

Tipperary overcame neighbours Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final this year with a scoreline of 3-25 to 0-20 to claim their 28th All-Ireland hurling title.

