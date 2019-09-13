Laois community sets out to beat its own Riverdance Guinness World Record

A fun and interesting Guinness World Record attempt will be kicking off in a Laois town with a fun, free family day out.

The Stradbally, Vicarstown Timahoe (SVT) Activity and Wellness HUB is teaming up with Buggie School of Irish Dancing, Laois Sports Partnership, and Sport Ireland to bring 'BeACTIVE' Night to Vicarstown with Riverdance along the banks of the canal.

The community will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Riverdance, with a line of Irish Dancers stretching along the canal toward Athy as far as the eye can see on Saturday, September 28, from 4-7pm.

Back in 2000, on April 30, Vicarstown received Guinness World Record recognition for the largest simultaneous Riverdance along the banks of a canal when 1,032 people took part. They had mighty craic in the process. On September 28 the community is calling on everyone to get involved and beat that record from 3:45 pm.

Everyone is welcome - Mammys, Daddy’s, Grannies, Grandads, Brothers, Sisters, aunties, uncles, friends, cousins. No experience is required as the professionals from Buggie School will be on hand to show you how it’s done.

The fun and games will continue up to Annanough GAA Grounds, with Juvenile Football Blitz, bouncing castles, music and dancing, with plenty of beautiful home-baked refreshments and a whole lot more. This is a free family event.