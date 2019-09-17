Rathdowney Review 2019 is open for submissions

Work is underway in compiling the 2019 Rathdowney Review so anybody with stories should get in touch.

The new review, which will be the 35th, will include stories from modern times and bygone days, weddings, obituaries, graduations, debutants, anniversaries, sporting achievements and many other happenings in Rathdowney and the surrounding areas of Errill, Donaghmore, Ballybrophy, Borris in Ossory, Clough, Ballacolla, Durrow, Cullohill, Galmoy and Crosspatrick.

While the closing date for items is the end of October 2019 we welcome your contributions at your earliest convenience.

Anyone with items for consideration please contact Betty O’Brien, Maureen Guilfoyle or Niall O’Doherty.

You may text us or email rathdowneyreview@hotmail.com . Looking forward to plenty of information on all activities during the past year.