Fear of anti-social behavior in Stradbally housing estate

A fear of anti social behaviour in a Stradbally housing estate has a councillor asking for more streetlights.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy tabled a request in a motion to the September meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

He wants extra street lights at Kylebeg housing estate on the Athy road.

“This is a lovely mature little housing estate, but late at night a lot of cars are coming and going. There is a fear of anti social behaviour,” he said.

Roads engineer Farhan Nasiem replied that they will review the location to see if more lights are required. “At present there is no funding to install new lights,” he said.