Lip Sync for Stradbally school pitch

Exciting times ahead for everyone at St Colman's National School in Stradbally as after years of waitin the school is finally ready to embark on the development of their new pitch and playing facilities.

The two acre site beside the school was purchased with funds kindly donated by Festival Republic - organisers of The Electric Picnic.

The children are at last out running and playing on the field - thanks to Damien McArdles efforts over the Summer.

And, it is now time for the next step in the development.

The St Colman's NS Parents Council has undertaken to hold a Lip Sync Battle to raise funds towards developing facilities to include all-weather playing pitch at the school.

The Lip Sync launch night will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at 8.30 pm in St Colmans NS, Stradbally.

This is the biggest fundraiser ever to be undertaken in the school, and it is hoped that everyone in the community - families, businesses, past pupils (and staff) clubs and organisations will row in behind them to make this fundraiser a big success.

The Parents Council would love to hear from anyone who wants to be part of the organizing or can help in any way.

They would also love to hear from any group or organization would like to put in an act. Also if any business, family or individual would like to donate or sponsor in any way - they would love to hear from you.

These playing facilities and extra space for the expanding student population of St. Colmans are long overdue, and with the newly constructed state of the art extension just about ready to open its doors, the pitch and playing facilities will be the icing on the cake for all the children of Stradbally and Vicarstown and for future generations.

If anyone can help in any way with the fundraising please contact PC Secretary Kathleen Sheridan (086)0815674 or Esther in St. Colmans office(057)8625011.