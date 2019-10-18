Laois Community & Voluntary Award Social Inclusion Category

The Down Syndrome Ireland " Laois Branch” has won the Social Inclusion Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019.

The runner up is Vicarstown Youth Group.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Social Inclusion section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

Borris In Ossory Community Alert

Clough ICA

Down Syndrome Ireland " Laois Branch"

Laois African Support Group

Laois Integration Network (LIN)

Laois Syrian Group

Vicarstown Youth Club

Voice of Migrants Ireland (VOMI)

One Voice With God

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 17.

This is the 10th year of the awards which were hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network with the support of Laois County Council and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express is honoured to be the media partner.