Laois Community & Voluntary Age Friendly Inclusion Category

The Borris in Ossory Social Services has won the Age Friendly Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019.

The runner up is Portlaoise Active Retirement.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Age Friendly section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

Befriending Laois

Borris In Ossory Social Services

Emo Active Retirement Group

Killenard Active Retirement

Knock Vintage Club

Mountmellick Active Seniors Club

Portlaoise Active Retirement

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 17.

This is the 10th year of the awards which were hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network with the support of Laois County Council and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express is honoured to be the media partner.