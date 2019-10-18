Laois Community & Voluntary Age Friendly Inclusion Category
Age Friendly Category nominees.
The Borris in Ossory Social Services has won the Age Friendly Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019.
The runner up is Portlaoise Active Retirement.
The following is the full list of nominees in the Age Friendly section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.
Befriending Laois
Borris In Ossory Social Services
Emo Active Retirement Group
Killenard Active Retirement
Knock Vintage Club
Mountmellick Active Seniors Club
Portlaoise Active Retirement
The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 17.
This is the 10th year of the awards which were hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network with the support of Laois County Council and sponsored by People First Credit Union.
The Leinster Express is honoured to be the media partner.
