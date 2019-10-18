Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Healthy and Active Community Award Category

The Laochra Laois Special Olympics Sports Club has won the Healthy and Active Community Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019.

The runner up is the Laois Defibrillator Group.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Healthy and Active Community section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

Laochra Laois Special Olympics Sports Club

Round Tower Rovers AFC

Stradbally Community Development Association (SCDA)

The Laois Defibrillator Group

The Swan Ladies Club

1st Laois Portlaoise Scout Group

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 17.

This is the 10th year of the awards which were hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network with the support of Laois County Council and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express is honoured to be the media partner.