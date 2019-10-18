Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Arts, Culture and Heritage Award Category

The Mountmellick Embroidery Museum Committee has won the Arts, Culture and Heritage Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019.

The runner up is Yarn Bombing Mountmellick

The following is the full list of nominees in the Arts, Culture and Heritage section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

Bikers Shed

Mountmellick Embroidery Museum Committee

Portlaoise Musical Society

School of Music Sub-Committee Mountrath Community Forum

Yarn Bombing Mountmellick

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 17.

This is the 10th year of the awards which were hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network with the support of Laois County Council and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express is honoured to be the media partner.