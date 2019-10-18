Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Arts, Culture and Heritage Award Category
Arts, Hertage & Culture
The Mountmellick Embroidery Museum Committee has won the Arts, Culture and Heritage Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019.
The runner up is Yarn Bombing Mountmellick
The following is the full list of nominees in the Arts, Culture and Heritage section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.
Bikers Shed
Mountmellick Embroidery Museum Committee
Portlaoise Musical Society
School of Music Sub-Committee Mountrath Community Forum
Yarn Bombing Mountmellick
The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 17.
This is the 10th year of the awards which were hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network with the support of Laois County Council and sponsored by People First Credit Union.
The Leinster Express is honoured to be the media partner.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on