Laois Community & Voluntary Award Environment Category

The People's Park Campus Management Committee Portarlington has won the Environment Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019.

The runner up is Cottage Market Sub Committee of Mountrath Community Forum.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Environment section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

Ballinakill Outdoor Swimming Pool Committee & Volunteers

Cottage Market Sub Committee of Mountrath Community Forum

People's Park Campus Management Committee

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 17.

This is the 10th year of the awards which were hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network with the support of Laois County Council and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express is honoured to be the media partner.