Family and friends of Laois cancer victim climb high for St Luke's Hospital

The family of the late Louise Moynan, Borris in Ossory, recently organised a fundraising event in her memory, with the proceeds going to the Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin.

The late Louise lost her battle with cancer two years ago, and her family, friends and neighbours wished to show their appreciation for all the care and kindness she received during her illness.

They travelled to Mayo on Saturday, August 17 and climbed Croagh Patrick, raising over €6,000.

A presentation night was held in Drennan’s Pub, Green Roads on Saturday night October 5 and a cheque was presented to Deirdre Turley from the Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin.