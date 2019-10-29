Laois Family Carer of the Year revealed

Stradbally resident Louise Marie Dermody is the Family Carers Ireland Laois Carer of the Year.

In making the announcement, Family Carers Ireland in partnership with Netwatch, said Louise Marie represents the 355,000 Carers all of whom do exceptional work in providing a remarkable level of care in the home for loved ones.

"Louise Marie has three children with Special needs. Looking after and caring for three young children who command so much of her time means that there is little or no time left for Louise Marie to do the things she would love to have the time to do.

"Caring, like all people in the caring role all over the country is a 24/7 job. Those who know Louise well know she is a worthy representative of the magnificent work performed by carers all over the country," said Family Carers Ireland.

Louise, who is a native of Dublin, will represent Laois on the November 22 in the Family Carer of the Year Final in The Weston Hotel, Dublin.

Family Carers thanked the local businesses who sponsored the Laois Carer of the Year. These are: Netwatch, The Maldron Hotel, the Midland Park Hotel and the Blow-dry Parlour.

Family Carers Ireland was set up in 2016 following a merger of The Carers Association and Caring for Carers.