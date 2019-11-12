New brain injury support group for Laois families

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is encouraging families affected by brain injury to join their support group in Laois.

The organisation says that every year in Ireland an estimated 19,000 new brain injuries are acquired from causes including stroke, road traffic accidents, brain tumours, falls and assaults. The charity says brain injuries can happen to anyone at any age at any time. On With Life is a dedicated support initiative for family and friends affected by brain injury.

On With Life Support Group Co-ordinator Dolores Gallagher added: “Many family members and friends are thrust into the role of carer without warning. In addition, many of you may also be looking out for the health and wellbeing of other family members. Or you may have a job outside the home. Juggling all these challenges is not easy. We’re here to help you get 'On With Life'.”

Ms Gallagher joining the On With Life support network are an opportunity to meet people who understand what you’re going through and share the reality of living with an acquired brain injury in the family, in a safe place. You will also receive information on steps to take to keep yourself physically and emotionally healthy. She says practical guidance is also given on how to meet family needs or juggling your job.

On With Life is open to family members and friends of brain injury survivors in Laois. Attendees do not have to be previously involved with Acquired Brain Injury Ireland services. All are welcome.

The On With Life project was approved by the Government with support from the Dormant Accounts Fund. Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is the nation’s leading provider of community-based rehabilitation for people with acquired brain injuries.

The Laois Support Group Meetings take place on November 12 and December 10 from 7.30pm to 9pm in the Portlaoise Parish Centre, Dublin Road, Portlaoise.

For more information about On With Life support groups see www.abiireland.ie