Zig zag potholed Laois road is flooding

A local road in Laois is zig zagging and flooding after 20 years of its potholes being filled.

Laois County Council has been asked to resurface the Cappanaclough road L5657, by Cllr Ollie Clooney.

He tabled a motion to the October meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick municipal district for the works.

The council has now agreed to assess the road to consider if it should be done in a future roads programme of works.

“The problem with the road is it is zig zagging,” the district engineer Edmond Kenny said.

“Potholes on it have been filled for the last 20 years. There is a lot of flooding on it as well,” said Cllr Clooney.