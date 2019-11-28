Clampdown on Durrow parking called for by Laois councillor

Bye-laws should be extended to Durrow to stop all-day parking, according to Cllr Ollie Clooney.

“We have cars parked there all day. Up to 20 cars. That is affecting small business. We are depending on the passing trade. You are not going to pull up if you don't see a parking spot. So I would like to see the bye-laws extended to Durrow,” he told the Borris Mountmellick Municipal District.

Laois County Council Director of Services, Donal Brennan said such a move would have to follow a procedure.

“You first have to see if there is a problem and then you see what the solution would be and then consider if a passing bye-law would be a solution,” he said.

Mr Brennan said parking metres would not automatically be installed.