Youth hub to be named after Abbeyleix parish priest who died tragically

A new youth hub is set to be named in memory the late parish priest of Abbeyleix Fr John Cummins.

Carlow Cathedral Parish has announced that the Old Repository Building opposite the Cathedral in Carlow Town is to be renovated and named after Fr Cummins had previously served in Carlow Cathedral.

"The Old Repository Building opposite the Cathedral is being renovated with the goal of creating a hub for youth ministry and faith within the Parish," said a facebook post.

"Youth groups, Pope John Paul II Award meetings, Children's Sunday Worship and Cathechetical classes will take place in the building when renovations are completed.

"In honour of the memory of Fr John Cummins who passed away tragically this year, the building will be renamed the Fr John Cummins Centre when it is officially opened in the New Year."

The renovations are expected to cost in the region of €33,500 and the Parish is seeking donations from members of the public to meet the costs.

The well-known and popular priest died in a tragic car accident at his home last January. Fr Cummins was originally from Newbridge.