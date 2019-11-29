Laois outdoor recreation walks to share out €60,000 to develop

Five Laois amenity walks are set to share out more than €60,000 in funding under a Government scheme to develop outdoor recreation.

Stradbally has received a maximum grant of €20,000 while there are also big grants for walks in Vicarstown, Durrow and the Slieve Bloom Mountains as well as the Corrigmeal walk.

Stradbally Village Loop Walk

Re-establish, re-route and upgrade a previous Stradbally village 3.5km looped walk route, including map boards, directional signs, surface upgrading, hedge and tree cutting, creation of 5 traffic laybys and production of route maps. Stradbally Village €20,000.00

Rath Lane Walk Loop Walk, Vicarstown

Development of new loop walk in Vicarstown, with tree and hedge cutting, new barrier, gates, footbridge, map board, map cards, signage, fencing and surfacing to provide car parking space for 15 cars. €11,168.00

Durrow Leafy Loop

Maintenance of the Leafy Loop including resurfacing of route, repair and replacement of trail furniture, signage and fencing. Durrow €13,488.00

Corrigmeal Woodland Loop Walk

Upgrade of trail including new map board in the carpark, an extension of the car park, signage and information points on the walk and registration with Sports Ireland Trails. Carpark Corrigmeal Woodland €10,680.00

Slieve Bloom Way & Ancillary Loops

Maintenance of the Slieve Bloom Way including resurfacing of route, repair and replacement of trail furniture and upgrade of signage. Slieve Bloom €5,600.00

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring today (November 29) announced that he has approved over €1.8 million in funding for 109 projects under Measure 1 of the 2019 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

A statement said the scheme is part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development programme. It provides funding for the development and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

The funding will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 for investment in outdoor recreation facilities and the promotion of existing recreation infrastructure.