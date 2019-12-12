Buy a Christmas tree and help the Mountrath Scouts

Mountrath Scout Group will be selling premium Christmas trees, stands and wreaths in the convent grounds in Mountrath.

The scouts will be on duty as follows:

Friday, December 13 6pm-9pm

Saturday, December 14 11am - 4pm

Sunday, December 15 11am - 4pm

Please contact 087 230 1949 or message our Facebook page - Mountrath Scout Group to arrange a different time or delivery.