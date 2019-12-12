Buy a Christmas tree and help the Mountrath Scouts
Mountrath Christmas tree sale fundraiser for the scouts
Mountrath Scout Group will be selling premium Christmas trees, stands and wreaths in the convent grounds in Mountrath.
The scouts will be on duty as follows:
Friday, December 13 6pm-9pm
Saturday, December 14 11am - 4pm
Sunday, December 15 11am - 4pm
Please contact 087 230 1949 or message our Facebook page - Mountrath Scout Group to arrange a different time or delivery.
