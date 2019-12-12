Permission for Cullohill light poles

A county councillor says he has obtained permission to allow the council install extra street lights from Cullohill to the village school.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, moved a motion calling for the lights to be installed along the stretch which he said is busy with cars and pedestrians.

Farhan Nasiem, Roads Engineer, replied in writing. “Road Design will review the lighting at this section of road and arrange a meeting on site with the councillor to identify issues at this location,” he said.

Cllr Clooney said he has obtained the goahead.

“If the council can put up the lights I have permission that poles can be put inside the wall. It is a narrow and busy road that people walk a lot,” he said.