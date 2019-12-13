Laois student awarded two prestigious university awards

A Laois student has received two prestigious university awards for academic excellence at a recent awards ceremony.

Cillian Rowney from Ballyfin, a past pupil of Mountrath Community School and accomplished GAA player with Ballyfin, received both the Carlisle & Blake Award and the Vere Foster Award.

The Marino Institute of Education student received the Carlisle & Blake Award, a Department of Education and Skills award, for achieving the highest marks in taught Education modules over years 2-4. He also received the Vere Foster Award having obtained the highest marks in Teaching Practice and Curriculum Areas of Education over the two-year PME programme.