Calls for work in Camross and Shanahoe

Install a pipe to address drainage issues at Denis Dowling’s residence in Longford Lane, Camross, proposed Cllr Conor Bergin at a Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District meeting.

Acting Senior Executive Engineer Edmond Kenny told the Fine Gael councillor that maintenance staff would visit.

Cllr Bergin also called for the surface water issue at Springmount, Shanahoe, to be addressed. Mr Kenny said maintenance crews would attend the area.