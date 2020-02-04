Laois features in special RTÉ Nationwide series about The Three Sisters

RTÉ Nationwide are in Laois at the moment as part of putting together a special series on Irish rivers known as The Three Sisters - two of which flow through Laois.

The programmes on the rivers Barrow, Nore and Suir which will go out on RTE1 at 7 pm on February 24, 26 & 28.

Ann Cassin and the crew of Nationwide filmed on the 36km section of the River Nore in Co Laois this week where they interviewed local people including Michael G Phelan.