WATCH Getting around to lockdown to celebrate Laois woman's 100th birthday

Thoughtful family, friends and neighbours found a way around the Covid-19 lockdown to turned out in force to honour a Laois woman who turned 100 this week.

Nan Brin Fitzpatrick, from Ballacolla, celebrated a century on earth on Thursday, April 2. In a very touching tribute to Brin her family and friends organised drive-by cavalcade celebration of her big achievement. MORE BELOW FACEBOOK POST.

Her granddaughter Sinead Walsh takes up the story.

" It was a very emotional few moments and really demonstrated the high regard within which she is held in our local community of Ballacolla. Brin lives with my mother Mary Holohan (her daughter) and my dad Joe Holohan. She was thrilled with all the attention and really appreciated the well wishes from everyone in Ballacolla and beyond," said Sinead.

Sinead added that, unfortunately, her son Eddie Fitzpatrick and his family in Dungarvan Co Waterford, and Brin's grandson Joe Holohan jnr, who lives in London, couldn't be a part of Brin's special day at all due to new social distancing rules and travel restrictions.