Lateral thinking Laois community cleans up within the Covid-19 rules

Clean up Laois week was cancelled this year due to Coronavirus but one laterally thinking community managed to do a big tidy up while staying within the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Members of the Woodenbridge community took part in their annual litter pick over the Easter weekend while remaining within 2km of home and adhering to physical distancing.

Litter pickers, bags and gloves were provided which had been left at Ballyboodin Cross, Harvey's Cross and Boston Bridge for locals to use.

All bags of litter, 36 in total, were collected over the weekend and stored at one location for collection at a later date by Laois County Council.