Nearly 100 Laois community groups step up to the mark to help their neighbours through Covid-19 emergency

A huge amount of help is available for elderly and vulnerable people countywide in Laois as almost 100 community groups and organisations come together under the umbrella of the Laois County Council-led Covid-19 Community Response Forum during the Coronavirus restrictions.

Among the groups who are willing and able to help people are: GraiguecullenGAA, Mountmellick GAA Club, Emo GAA, Courtwood GAA Kilbracken/Ballybrittas, The Heath Golf Club, Shannahoe Community Helpers, Errill Community Alert, ICA Portlaoise, Arles/Kilcruise GAA Ballickmoyler, Kyle GAA Ballaghmore, O’Dempsey’s GAA Ballybrittas, St Joseph’s GAA The Swan/Luggacurran/Ballyadams, Spink Adult GAA Club, Crettyard GAA, Ballinakill CLG GAA, Ballyroan Abbey GAA, St Fintan’s GAA Mountrath, Camross GAA, Slieve Bloom GAA Club, Timahoe GAA, Kilcavan GAA Kilcavan/Geashill, Abbeyleix GAA, Clonaslee St Manman’s GAA, Mountmellick Men’s Shed, Killeshin AFC, Mountrath Tidy Towns, Portlaoise Action To Homelessness (PATH) Family 2 Family Portlaoise, Ballinakill Community Development Association, Clonad GAA, Borris-in-Ossory Men’s Shed, Naomh Eamann Camogie Club Castletown, Mountmellick Youth and Family Resource Centre, Stradbally Cardiac First Responders, Stradbally Community Allotments, Portlaoise Active Retirement Association, Stradbally Town Soccer Club, Castletown ICA Guild, St Brigid’s Residents Association Portlaoise, Portarlington Social Services/Meals on Wheels, Portlaoise Community and Family Resource Centre, Rosenallis GAA, Kilminchy Homeowners Portlaoise, Lions AFC Durrow, The Heath Community Alert, Castletown Community Centre, Mountrath Scout Club, Knock Vintage Club Spink, Woodenbridge Community Alert Ballacolla/Cannoswood Area, Happy Hearts Active Retirement Club Portarlington, ICCI AL Rahman Youth/Community, Hope for Laois COVID-19 Support Group Portlaoise, One Voice With God Portlaoise, Colt/Shannahoe GAA Club, Portlaoise GAA Camogie and Ladies Football Club, AL Rahman Football Club Portlaoise, The Rock GAA Strahard Mountmellick,Heather Hill Residents Association, Portlaoise Kettle Bell Club, St Abbans Athletic Club Monacea/Crettyard, Trumera GAA, Rathdowney/Errill GAA, Arthritis Ireland Laois Branch Portlaoise, Clough/Ballacolla GAA, Ballyfin GAA, Emo Community Alert, Ballypickas GAA Club, The Harps GAA Durrow/Cullahill, Ballylinan GAA, AnnanoughGAA Vickarstown, Stradbally GAA, Raheen Community Alert, The Heath GAA, Castletown GAA and Portlaoise Tidy Towns.

Contacts for all the groups are listed on a online interactive map of the entire county which was created by Laois Public Participation Network to assist with Laois County Council’s Community Response Forum which was established over two weeks ago. The interactive map is available on www.laoisppn.ie and on www.laoiscoco.ie and shows what services are available in every part of Laois with no stone left unturned.