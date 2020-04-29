Send your Laois grandparents a special message during Covid-19 lockdown

Sneaky treats, hugs and tickles. It’s the simplest of pleasures that bond grandparents with their grandchildren.

And with most of the country’s over-70s cocooning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they are missing their little companions dearly.

With that in mind the Leinster Express sent a call-out to all Laois parents to send in photos and messages from their little ones to their grandparents for us to publish in the paper and online.

Well you responded in droves and we have been running weekly pages of sweet photos, like the one above which was sent in by grandparents Hilary and Gordon Shore from Portlaoise, who are really missing all their lovely grandchildren.

The picture is from their golden wedding anniversary celebrations last year.

The good news is demand is so high that we are continuing our pages of photos and greetings for next Tuesday's newspaper May 5, with only a couple of spaces remaining.

