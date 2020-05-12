Let's recognise the Covid-19 community superstars in Laois

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, local people have shown themselves more than willing to step up to the plate when it comes to helping others at this difficult time.

Incredible acts of kindness and generosity have been recorded by people who have been more than willing to put the needs of others ahead of their own.

“We want to give these people and their projects, no matter how big or small, the recognition they deserve,” said Conor Ganly, deputy editor of the Leinster Express .

To that end, the Leinster Express is launching the Laois Superstars series to raise awareness of the initiatives that have been set up in Laois to help local people get through Covid-19. It’s a celebration of a massive community effort across the county at a time that history will never forget.

Are you involved in a local project or initiative helping others at this time? Or would you like to highlight the work of a group or individuals that have helped you or people you know?

Then get in touch with us today and let’s celebrate the superstars who are making Laois people’s lives a little easier at this time.

Email news@leinsterexpress.ie or phone 057-8621666. Let's stand together, while staying apart, because we've never needed each other more.