WATCH Portlaoise hospital Day of the Midwife as birthrate rises at Laois hospital

The birthrate at Portlaoise hospital rose in the build-up to the Covid-19 lockdown, according to HSE figures.

A total of 365 babies were born at the maternity unit between January and March. This is up two on last year.

During the period of the lockdown to date, (March 27 - May 10), the Dublin Midland Hospital Group also revealed that there were 141 births at the maternity unit in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

A total of 1,859 babies were born at the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital from January to March. Portlaoise and the Coombe are part of an integrated maternity service in the DMHG group. More below video.

The hospital's midwives celebrated the International Day of the Midwife last week.

The HSE thanked the staff in Portlaoise and the Coombe.

“We again would like to thank all DMHG midwives, student midwives and maternity health care workers sincerely for their on-going commitment to delivering high-quality care to the women and babies of the region,” said the HSE DMHG CEO Trevor O'Callaghan.

“With 2,224 births so far this year in the Coombe and Portlaoise hospital, it is very clear that despite all the challenges presented by Covid-19, services are still being delivered at a very high standard.

“Indeed some services are being restructured through excellent innovations so much so that we would hope to see these innovations continued beyond Covid-19. The restructuring has ensured retention of safe and engaging services.

“We acknowledge your unrelenting commitment to a compassionate and caring, contribution to safe quality woman-centred care,” he said.

See Portlaoise hospital's video at the following link: https://youtu.be/3AnOJJOASjs